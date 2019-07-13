Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Comparison side by side

Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics plc 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 99.60 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Synlogic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Liquidity

Nightstar Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.9 and has 14.9 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Synlogic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00 Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nightstar Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $25.58, and a 0.67% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Synlogic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.3% and 82.1%. 2.9% are Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats Synlogic Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.