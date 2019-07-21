Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Comparison side by side

Since Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics plc 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 162.36 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nightstar Therapeutics plc is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Nightstar Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Nightstar Therapeutics plc is $25.58, with potential upside of 0.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.3% and 72.4%. Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.