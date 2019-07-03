Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Contrasting side by side

Both Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics plc 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19%

Liquidity

Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 32.9 and 32.9 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 0.67% and an $25.58 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.3% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc shares and 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81%

For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc has 121.18% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -13.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.