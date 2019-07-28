Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nightstar Therapeutics plc and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Nightstar Therapeutics plc and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics plc N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Nightstar Therapeutics plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 5 1 2.17 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

$25.58 is the consensus target price of Nightstar Therapeutics plc, with a potential upside of 0.67%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Nightstar Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nightstar Therapeutics plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Nightstar Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Nightstar Therapeutics plc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s competitors.

Dividends

Nightstar Therapeutics plc does not pay a dividend.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.