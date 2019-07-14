Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Comparison side by side

Both Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics plc 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 7.13 N/A 3.71 24.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nightstar Therapeutics plc are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18.7 and 18.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 0.67% at a $25.58 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.3% and 88.4% respectively. 2.9% are Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95%

For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.