Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Comparing side by side

Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics plc 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4%

Liquidity

Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Dare Bioscience Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Nightstar Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 0.67% and an $25.58 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.3% and 7.7%. Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18% Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15%

For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.