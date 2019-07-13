Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Comparing side by side

Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nightstar Therapeutics plc
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.68
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Dare Bioscience Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nightstar Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-151%
|-137.4%
Liquidity
Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Dare Bioscience Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Nightstar Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Dare Bioscience Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nightstar Therapeutics plc
|0
|6
|0
|2.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 0.67% and an $25.58 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.3% and 7.7%. Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nightstar Therapeutics plc
|0.12%
|0%
|81.35%
|104.49%
|93.76%
|121.18%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|-11.26%
|-14.64%
|7.99%
|-4.05%
|-16.23%
|26.15%
For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Dare Bioscience Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats Dare Bioscience Inc.
Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.