Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics plc 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 13.02 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nightstar Therapeutics plc is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. Nightstar Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 0.67% for Nightstar Therapeutics plc with consensus price target of $25.58. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus price target and a -37.94% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Nightstar Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Capricor Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.3% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc shares and 5% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.9% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 32.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17%

For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.