Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics plc 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 36 5.26 N/A 2.06 18.55

Demonstrates Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Anika Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7%

Liquidity

Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Anika Therapeutics Inc. are 18.1 and 16.1 respectively. Anika Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Anika Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The consensus price target of Nightstar Therapeutics plc is $25.58, with potential upside of 0.67%. Competitively the consensus price target of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is $38.67, which is potential -4.14% downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Nightstar Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Anika Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.3% and 87.1% respectively. Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18% Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72%

For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc was more bullish than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.