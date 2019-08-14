Night Owl Capital Management Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Stake by $1.97 Million as Stock Price Rose; Viking Global Investors LP Has Lifted Its Position in Illumina (ILMN) by $11.89 Million as Valuation Declined

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 146,369 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.46M, down from 154,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $7.1 during the last trading session, reaching $267.43. About 1.12M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 38,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.34M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $8.26 during the last trading session, reaching $285.73. About 315,460 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 100 shares stake. Fisher Asset Management holds 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 412,444 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com owns 1.24% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 836,300 shares. Weatherstone Capital Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 4,155 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability owns 0.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 15,412 shares. Braun Stacey Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 104,685 shares. Etrade Capital Llc has invested 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Connecticut-based Conning Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Washington invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 1.63M shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa accumulated 6,175 shares. Rmb Capital Management Lc holds 0.05% or 7,580 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 2.5% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mcdaniel Terry & reported 1,083 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 380 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.63 million. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 210,214 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Carmignac Gestion invested in 433,019 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited owns 1,589 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 4,683 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership accumulated 4,293 shares. Leavell Management has 1,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moody Bank Trust Division holds 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 14 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd reported 1,013 shares. Moreover, Art Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.28% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Shine Advisory Service holds 225 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Comm Mi Adv stated it has 6,900 shares. Products Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 2,077 shares. Assetmark stated it has 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Puzo Michael J reported 1.26% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).