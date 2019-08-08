Night Owl Capital Management Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $1.97 Million; Share Price Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Egerton Capital Uk Llp Lowered Holding

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 1.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 606,869 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.05M, down from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $246.45. About 3.05M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 146,369 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.46M, down from 154,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $269.31. About 4.31 million shares traded or 20.48% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.66B for 16.34 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07 billion and $14.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 519,100 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $347.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 315,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 989,172 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.64% or 690,000 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati reported 220,081 shares stake. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 1,390 shares. Accredited Investors Inc has 12,712 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc reported 1.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Nbw Lc invested 1.57% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership reported 16,505 shares stake. Private Tru Na holds 9,498 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Lc reported 31,897 shares stake. 59,612 were reported by Qs Investors Lc. Reilly Advsr Lc holds 10,355 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Johnson Financial Group holds 0.38% or 17,261 shares. Weik Capital has 10,078 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp reported 0.11% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion holds 913,160 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Incorporated holds 7,015 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability invested in 10,000 shares. 383,471 were reported by Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Co. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.21% or 31,707 shares. Switzerland-based Pictet North America Advsrs Sa has invested 0.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt invested in 394 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Pa has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,548 shares. Ensemble Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 220,748 shares or 7.66% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.43% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.64% or 20,397 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 39,465 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Schwartz Investment Counsel stated it has 155,650 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Group owns 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 80 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs holds 1.34% or 31,738 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 insider sales for $32.58 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.