Night Owl Capital Management Stake in Visa (V) Trimmed by $1.85 Million as Share Price Rose; Fair Isaac (FICO) Holder Qs Investors Trimmed Stake by $3.63 Million

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 11,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 202,848 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68M, down from 214,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $179.24. About 3.68M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 55.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 13,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 10,855 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 24,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $346.4. About 176,668 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.34 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grisanti Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 31,948 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Company Il holds 9,225 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.21 million shares. Westover Capital Ltd reported 1,893 shares. Howard invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wellington Shields Co Ltd Company holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,746 shares. Woodstock stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Oakbrook Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.57% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 271,313 shares. First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Trust holds 2.68% or 38,933 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 1.01% or 2.43M shares in its portfolio. Hills National Bank & Trust And Tru accumulated 5,415 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Blb&B Advisors Ltd holds 1.25% or 67,935 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 418,418 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 631,278 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. 57,594 are held by Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 169,176 shares to 367,335 shares, valued at $17.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 12,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Boise Cascade Co Del (NYSE:BCC).