Night Owl Capital Management Stake in Ringcentral (RNG) Increased as Share Value Rose; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Rose, Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Holding

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 4,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 437,286 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.85 million, down from 441,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 645,146 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $125.2. About 865,402 shares traded or 16.45% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $206,884 activity.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “RingCentral Inc.: RingCentral Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 17, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jul 11, 2019 – Ringcentral Inc (RNG) CEO & Chairman Vladimir Shmunis Sold $6.2 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “35 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RingCentral Inc (RNG) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 8,384 shares to 146,369 shares, valued at $34.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn has 90,777 shares. Nomura Inc holds 0.15% or 332,725 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability holds 4,562 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.09% or 11,988 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corporation has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). D E Shaw & stated it has 0.07% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Atika Management Ltd Llc invested in 74,500 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Prudential Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Ltd invested 0.47% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Voloridge Invest Lc, Florida-based fund reported 17,757 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 7.69M shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Numerixs Invest Incorporated holds 0.07% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 37.18 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Invesco QQQ Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “French airports group ADP CEO – sometimes state shareholding can be hindrance – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VGT, CRM, ACN, ADP: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of stock or 6,035 shares. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Ayala John also sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Black Maria.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 53,531 shares to 256,631 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 8,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).