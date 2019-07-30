Night Owl Capital Management Stake in Mastercard (MA) Lowered by $1.97 Million as Stock Rose; As Hallmark Finl Svcs Ec C (HALL) Market Value Rose, Intrepid Capital Management Decreased Stake

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 146,369 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.46 million, down from 154,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $281.44. About 3.22M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (HALL) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 290,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 685,575 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, down from 975,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 69,546 shares traded. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 17.11% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $92.32 MLN VS $90.55 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Greystone and The Hallmark Companies Celebrate Grand Reopening of Affordable Housing Communities with Ribbon-Cutting Event in S; 28/03/2018 – Elisabeth Yarrow Announces Hallmark Tour, Launches Women’s Job Search Guide Book and Gift Line; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q Rev $93.3M; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 01/05/2018 – Hallmark Celebrates a Galaxy Far, Far Away on Star Wars Day; 20/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER 50 KOBO ORDINARY SHARE FOR PERIOD ENDED DEC 31; 12/03/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Rev $97.4M

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (NYSEMKT:CTO) by 8,722 shares to 86,907 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skechers U S A Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX) by 102,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Analysts await Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. HALL’s profit will be $6.16 million for 11.00 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.68% EPS growth.

