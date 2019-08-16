Night Owl Capital Management Raised Stake in Ringcentral (RNG); Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $4.52 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 39,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 9,971 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 49,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $103.87. About 1.17M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $139.2. About 479,427 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RingCentral Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide Report – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RingCentral Inc (RNG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RingCentral: Strong Quarter Reinforces Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James: RingCentral Can Sustain 30% Growth Rate – Benzinga” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

