Night Owl Capital Management Raised Position in Ringcentral (RNG) as Share Value Rose; Ibm Retirement Fund Raised Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 452,777 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.57. About 5.10 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 8,384 shares to 146,369 shares, valued at $34.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Twst.com which released: "RingCentral Inc.: RingCentral Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript" on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) ? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "RingCentral: Strong Q4 Earnings And Conservative 2019 Guidance – Seeking Alpha" on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "RingCentral Ranked Highest for Growth and Innovation in 2019 Frost & Sullivan UCaaS Radar Report – Business Wire" published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Ringcentral Inc (RNG) CEO & Chairman Vladimir Shmunis Sold $6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "UBS survey shows healthy interest in Disney streaming product – Seeking Alpha" on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha" published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: "Get Ready for More Hulu Originals – The Motley Fool" on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "3 Stocks to Buy at an All-Time High – Investorplace.com" published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.