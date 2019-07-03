Night Owl Capital Management Raised Its Ringcentral (RNG) Position by $3.15 Million; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cut Position in Deere & Co (DE) by $302,100

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $116.15. About 517,481 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,844 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, down from 48,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 900,216 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What More Can RingCentral Add To Its Platform? – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RingCentral Inc (RNG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RingCentral +5.4% after beat-and-raise in Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ringcentral Inc (RNG) CEO & Chairman Vladimir Shmunis Sold $6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $4.59 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $214,750 was sold by Shah Praful. Sipes David had sold 5,841 shares worth $509,796 on Thursday, January 10. Dhruv Mitesh had sold 2,766 shares worth $238,632 on Monday, January 7. Michelle McKenna had sold 2,000 shares worth $206,884.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8,563 shares to 8,419 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA) by 10,290 shares to 157,486 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 2,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.09M for 14.60 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Positive Vibe Ahead Of Fed Decision, And Facebook Creates Buzz With Cryptocurrency – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Comstock Mining Advances Lucerne Sale; Receives Additional Non-refundable Deposit and NYSE Notifications – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.â€™s (NYSE:IBA) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

