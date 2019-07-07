Night Owl Capital Management Position In Ringcentral (RNG) Was Upped; Shareholder Altrinsic Global Advisors Lifted Biogen (BIIB) Position

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.15. About 417,529 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 14,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 108,085 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.55 million, up from 93,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $234.25. About 1.26 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 8,384 shares to 146,369 shares, valued at $34.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Night Owl Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 63,855 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. 1,401 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 27,218 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability. Fmr Ltd invested in 7.69 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma holds 0.03% or 21,160 shares. Alkeon Ltd owns 0.99% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 1.84 million shares. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 8,909 shares. Prelude Management Limited Co holds 0% or 719 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Co invested in 21,841 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 390,262 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Com reported 39,864 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc invested in 0.03% or 412,270 shares. Putnam Llc invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Fil Limited invested 0.11% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Lc reported 4,659 shares stake.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $716,680 activity. $214,750 worth of stock was sold by Shah Praful on Monday, January 7. $238,632 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) was sold by Dhruv Mitesh on Monday, January 7. $3.42 million worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares were sold by Shmunis Vladimir. 2,000 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares with value of $206,884 were sold by Michelle McKenna.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,484 were accumulated by Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 233,682 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.11% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moody Retail Bank Trust Division has 136 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.11% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 8,230 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Norinchukin Natl Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 47,872 shares. 860 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company. Pinnacle stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Regal Investment Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,873 shares. Court Place Advsr Lc stated it has 15,684 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).