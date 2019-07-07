Night Owl Capital Management Position In Ringcentral (RNG) Was Has Upped; Ithaka Group Raised Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.15. About 417,529 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 43,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 321,999 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98 million, up from 278,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 1,595 shares. 595,149 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. Macroview Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 108,473 shares. Wellington Group Llp holds 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 335,090 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 13,886 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 52,186 shares. 8,909 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp. Alpha Windward Ltd Com accumulated 136 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Cibc World Markets has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 1,860 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 18,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bailard invested in 0.17% or 25,000 shares. Glaxis Management Limited Liability Co reported 10.02% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 141,908 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $716,680 activity. Another trade for 5,841 shares valued at $509,796 was sold by Sipes David. $238,632 worth of stock was sold by Dhruv Mitesh on Monday, January 7. On Friday, February 15 Michelle McKenna sold $206,884 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 2,000 shares. $214,750 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) was sold by Shah Praful on Monday, January 7.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 11,888 shares to 202,848 shares, valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James: RingCentral Can Sustain 30% Growth Rate – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Billion-Dollar Unicorn: What Should RingCentral Acquire? – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2018. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RingCentral Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Edge Ltd Partnership has invested 2.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 40,628 shares. Alta Mngmt Limited Co has 0.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,808 shares. Putnam Ltd holds 4.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16.55 million shares. Petrus Tru Co Lta stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kidder Stephen W holds 59,759 shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. Ithaka Gp Limited Liability Com owns 321,999 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wedgewood Incorporated Pa holds 3.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19,488 shares. The Michigan-based Concorde Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). King Wealth holds 3.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 81,576 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability invested in 44,591 shares or 0.63% of the stock. New England & Management invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Filament Ltd has 40,737 shares. Winslow Mgmt Limited Com reported 11.15M shares stake.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “As Dow Posts Record, This Tech Stock Leads the Surge – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PCMI, NSIT, GRUB, NANO, RTEC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ITOT, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10,934 shares to 282,640 shares, valued at $44.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 2,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,235 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).