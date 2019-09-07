Night Owl Capital Management Position in Mastercard (MA) Has Trimmed by $1.97 Million; Sather Financial Group Has Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake as Shares Declined

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 15,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 32,865 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 48,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 146,369 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.46M, down from 154,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97B for 36.06 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 75,810 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Moreover, Psagot Inv House has 0.54% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 53,983 shares. Cap Rech Investors has invested 1.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 13.29M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Arrow Financial reported 4,972 shares. 4,719 were reported by Blue Edge Ltd Liability Corp. Keybank Association Oh reported 716,817 shares. Rockland Com owns 60,388 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mngmt holds 4,155 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust invested in 14,008 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 4,560 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Invests. Nbt Natl Bank N A New York holds 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,372 shares. Citizens & Northern Corporation holds 6,677 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 217,105 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14B for 13.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 2,898 shares to 17,910 shares, valued at $17.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,858 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma holds 0.03% or 2,917 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw has 11,495 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De reported 16.73 million shares stake. Contrarius Invest Mgmt Limited owns 1.29% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 278,648 shares. Williams Jones & Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability owns 35,050 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,528 shares. First Fincl Corporation In has 2,203 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Wealthquest accumulated 2,729 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 10,683 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).