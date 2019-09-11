Night Owl Capital Management Maintains Holding in Ringcentral (RNG); As Freshpet (FRPT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Manatuck Hill Partners Trimmed Position by $1.05 Million

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The hedge fund held 135,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 160,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 350,386 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company's stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 627,974 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500.

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on November, 4. FRPT’s profit will be $3.55 million for 127.13 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Freshpet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -162.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 697,109 are held by Franklin. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 515,101 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Spark Invest Mngmt owns 148,400 shares. Elk Creek Prns Lc holds 188,850 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 891,107 are owned by Riverbridge Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 3,461 shares. Victory Cap Inc reported 0.09% stake. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested in 1.32% or 780,397 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0% or 9,731 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 45,398 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Harvest Strategies Lc reported 40,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Prtnrs Limited invested 0.08% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 30,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 245,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 11,888 shares to 202,848 shares, valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.