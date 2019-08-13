Night Owl Capital Management Lowered Visa (V) Position by $1.85 Million; Navellier & Associates Increases Position in Servicenow (NOW)

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 11,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 202,848 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68M, down from 214,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $178.61. About 6.10 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 1,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 24,426 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, up from 22,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $262.19. About 1.25M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2,313 shares to 4,669 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,266 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 4.61M shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Lc holds 225 shares. 1,170 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs. Optimum Investment owns 529 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested in 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Crossvault Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.15% or 1,145 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bluecrest Cap Ltd has 0.23% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 23,007 shares. Victory Mgmt owns 604,511 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jupiter Asset Limited reported 2,500 shares stake. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Texas Yale has 0.16% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 2,142 are owned by Pier Llc. Tiger Eye Limited Liability Com holds 2.55% or 42,640 shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Delta Air Lines, Okta And More – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow: Now Is The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceNow -5% despite Q2 beats – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow Believes Strength Lies In Tie-Ups – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: A Dividend Growth Monster For The Next 25 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Visa (V) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Copy insiders and buy these stocks â€” because they see no recession ahead – MarketWatch” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.