Night Owl Capital Management Lowered Its Visa (V) Stake by $1.85 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Trimmed Its Holding

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 11,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 202,848 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68M, down from 214,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.11 billion for 22.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Fincl Bank Tru holds 0.76% or 106,787 shares. Reliant Management Lc invested in 31,283 shares or 3% of the stock. 47,962 were reported by Strategic Fincl Svcs Inc. Northstar Asset Limited Co invested in 0.84% or 16,904 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust holds 60,229 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Roffman Miller Pa has 2.89% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 207,109 shares. Fagan Assocs accumulated 1,683 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 1.05% or 34,778 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 0.25% or 20,640 shares in its portfolio. Rench Wealth Management Inc reported 2,849 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Cadinha And Co Limited Liability Co has 0.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7,627 shares. Preferred Limited Liability Company owns 0.27% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 6,861 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3,207 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors reported 37,867 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 32.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Mutual Insur owns 122,040 shares for 5.62% of their portfolio. Japan-based Hikari Power Ltd has invested 2.51% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Chesley Taft & Associate Limited Com has 1.86% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 143,158 shares. Auxier Asset owns 44,228 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Inc accumulated 4,843 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research Incorporated has invested 1.31% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Martin Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Violich Management reported 7.15% stake. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn has invested 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Artisan Prns Partnership holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5.46M shares. Factory Mutual Insur Company stated it has 791,200 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0.36% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 359,996 shares. Foothills Asset Management Ltd has 2.52% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 20,846 shares. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd reported 45,107 shares. Regent Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

