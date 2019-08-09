Night Owl Capital Management Lifted Ringcentral (RNG) Position; D L Carlson Investment Group Has Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $352,440 as Stock Declined

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, up from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1818.08. About 1.83 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multi-billion dollar contract: White House; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 27/03/2018 – Star-Gazette: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 30/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Expanding Fashion Horizons; 15/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Former Obama spokesman-turned-Amazon exec Jay Carney talks Trump White House, Chicago’s chances of landing HQ2; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $140.04. About 270,101 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 11,217 shares to 58,569 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,258 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Llp owns 2.63 million shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Cordasco Financial Net holds 76 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 107 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westwood Holdings Inc owns 17,625 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Westfield Capital Mngmt Lp reported 197,074 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 338,847 shares. Kdi Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 480 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc invested in 1.55% or 2,789 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gp holds 1,997 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.17% or 292 shares. Friess Assocs Ltd holds 23,817 shares or 3.11% of its portfolio. Callahan Ltd Liability accumulated 3,113 shares. Wharton Business Group Inc Limited Co accumulated 203 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated accumulated 13,643 shares or 0.84% of the stock.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 6 SPDR ETFs and Amazon Tell Me the Rally Is Over – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 8,384 shares to 146,369 shares, valued at $34.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,875 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.47% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Bb&T Securities Lc holds 2,701 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0.01% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.1% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 4,305 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 2,500 shares. Advisory Inc holds 0.06% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 29,319 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Granahan Inv Management Incorporated Ma reported 0.64% stake. Nicholas Prtn LP owns 15,721 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 292 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 3,876 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 438,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/30: (LXU) (VRNS) (RNG) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Avaya (AVYA) Back ‘In-Play’ Amid Share Collapse – Sources – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RingCentral +7.8% on beat-and-raise in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For RingCentral – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.