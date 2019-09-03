Night Owl Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Ringcentral (RNG) as Shares Rose; Imax (IMAX) Holder Sarbit Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Position

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98M, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 127,558 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 18/05/2018 – Imax Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corp in China; 15/05/2018 – IMAX Eyes Expansion In Saudi Arabia; Signs Multi-Theatre Deal With VOX Cinemas; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – IMAX Launches Next-Generation IMAX® With Laser Experience To Enhance Blockbuster Moviegoing At AMC Theatres®; 03/04/2018 – IMAX SIGNS 30-THEATRE PACT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA IN CHINA; 30/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Makes Hollywood History As First Film Shot Entirely With IMAX® Cameras; Grosses $41.5 M; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 14/03/2018 – Imax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 278,671 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.08 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $8.53M for 37.11 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is IMAX Corporation (IMAX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IMAX +2% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To IMAX Corporation’s (NYSE:IMAX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IMAX: This Dark Horse Stock May Be The Best Entertainment Play Over The Next Several Years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

