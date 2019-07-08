Night Owl Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Ringcentral (RNG) by $3.15 Million; Castine Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Dnb Finl (DNBF)

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (DNBF) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 50,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, up from 172,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dnb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 8,778 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 16.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.99% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ DNB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNBF); 24/04/2018 – DNB Financial 1Q EPS 61c; 18/05/2018 – Valmet at Management Roadshow Hosted By DNB Markets Today; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 31/05/2018 – Borregaard Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Bank for Jun. 7; 23/03/2018 – DNB ASA: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ALSO ASKS THE GENERAL MEETING FOR AN AUTHORISATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO 3.5 PER CENT OF THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL AS WELL AS THE AUTHORISATION TO DNB MARKETS OF 0.5; 07/05/2018 – DNB Norge Indeks Cuts Norsk Hydro; 22/03/2018 – VISTIN PHARMA HIRES DNB MKTS FOR PVT PLACING GROSS NOK300M; 06/03/2018 – DNB OBX VPFO Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Evry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Markets for May. 7-8

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.61. About 114,239 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 333,378 shares to 426,924 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 123,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,101 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

More notable recent DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “DNB, possible acquisition target, under pressure from activist shareholder – Philadelphia Business Journal” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Horizon’s Ratings Affirmed by Moody’s, Outlook Stable – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 5/29/2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates DNB Financial Corp Acquisition – PRNewswire” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DNB Financial Corporation Appoints James Malloy Chief Commercial Lending Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold DNBF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 6.67% more from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banc Funds Limited Liability Corp has 34,274 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Capital accumulated 25,465 shares. Fj Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.89% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 14,741 shares. 10 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 3,865 shares. Millennium Management Lc reported 35,683 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 1,299 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Bryn Mawr Tru Communications reported 0.02% stake. Blackrock Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 1,259 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 15,936 shares. Renaissance reported 18,525 shares. Castine Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.61% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) or 223,055 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $93,787 activity. $7,519 worth of stock was bought by Barsz Peter Richard on Monday, April 1. Joyner Mildred C had bought 181 shares worth $8,145. GRIESSER GERARD F had bought 167 shares worth $7,515. Another trade for 137 shares valued at $6,165 was made by Fillippo Thomas A on Monday, July 1. Shares for $5,792 were bought by Biery James R.. Another trade for 73 shares valued at $2,800 was bought by Malloy James A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Virtu Fin Ltd has invested 0.04% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 719 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.06% or 17,757 shares. 2,694 were accumulated by Cambridge Research Advisors. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 0.03% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 21,160 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Ent Svcs Corp accumulated 0% or 19 shares. Castleark Limited Liability stated it has 0.38% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Whale Rock Limited Co holds 1.27M shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 460,492 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 3,600 shares. 109,445 were reported by Vaughan Nelson Inv Management L P. Lmr Partners Llp accumulated 27,259 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 412,270 shares. 3,876 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 11,878 shares to 65,467 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.