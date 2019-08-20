Night Owl Capital Management Increases Stake in Ringcentral (RNG); Prologis (PLD) Holder Zacks Investment Management Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 9,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 488,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.18M, down from 498,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $82.45. About 1.62 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.56. About 491,955 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 10,140 shares to 94,630 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 16,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cincinnati Company owns 140,000 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.68% or 82,707 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 94 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 24,082 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zeke Cap Advsrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,747 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us reported 13.13% stake. Smithfield Co reported 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.15% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Clean Yield Gru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.06% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Lasalle Limited Liability reported 1.35 million shares. Bahl Gaynor invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Clarivest Asset Management Lc owns 4,540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.16 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,300 were reported by Mackenzie Financial Corp. American National Insur Tx reported 110,360 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 0% or 304 shares. 23.40M are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 1,096 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 9,345 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Incorporated has 0.1% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 4,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc has invested 2.46% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested in 0% or 17 shares. 1492 Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 74,348 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc holds 4,800 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake.