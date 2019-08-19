Night Owl Capital Management Increases Holding in Ringcentral (RNG); Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Stock Declined While Arga Investment Management LP Trimmed Position

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $140.3. About 355,545 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.66M, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 1.63M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8,563 shares to 8,419 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RingCentral Inc (RNG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RingCentral, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RingCentral +7.8% on beat-and-raise in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For RingCentral – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle reported 1.02M shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 1,022 shares. Weiss Multi has 30,000 shares. Advisory Net Ltd reported 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has 1,976 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 29,513 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Northern Tru Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 330,047 shares. American Gp Inc owns 1,595 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moody Bank Division reported 113,511 shares. Assetmark Inc invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 14,429 are owned by Principal Finance Gp Inc. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Kames Pcl holds 0.19% or 61,972 shares. Qs Lc invested in 1,300 shares or 0% of the stock.