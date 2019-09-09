Night Owl Capital Management Increases Holding in Ringcentral (RNG); As Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Value Declined, Sankaty Advisors Upped Its Stake by $2.96 Million

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 3.00 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 769,478 shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Gp has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 0% or 8,250 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) invested in 0.03% or 16,934 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 120,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp stated it has 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Avalon Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 170,089 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% stake. Hodges Capital Management reported 49,650 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One Communication Ltd has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 114,211 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 981,488 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.11% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Agf invested in 0.03% or 119,271 shares. Texas-based Syntal Cap Ltd has invested 2.37% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Encompass Cap Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:LDOS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Like Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 11,888 shares to 202,848 shares, valued at $31.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why RingCentral Stock Soared 24% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral: Strong Quarter Reinforces Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Avaya (AVYA) Considers Competing Offer from Clayton Dubiler and Rice – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RingCentral +7.8% on beat-and-raise in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chase Coleman Buys Uber, Boosts Microsoft – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 96,247 shares in its portfolio. Ent Finance holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Eagle Asset holds 683,008 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Cambridge Tru Co stated it has 0.05% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Eulav Asset Management holds 23,600 shares. 351,776 were accumulated by Raymond James And Assoc. Timpani Capital Management Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 40,553 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% stake. 2,281 are owned by Comerica State Bank. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability owns 884,581 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 108,009 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,876 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).