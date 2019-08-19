Night Owl Capital Management Holding in Ringcentral (RNG) Has Upped by $3.15 Million; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Anchorage Capital Group Cut Stake by $20.40 Million

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.26 million, down from 6.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $138.61. About 504,769 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System invested in 43,513 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Serv reported 21,260 shares. 56,475 are owned by Pinnacle Associates Limited. 43 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Sei owns 208,848 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cushing Asset Mngmt L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.07M shares. Graybill Bartz & Associate accumulated 48,980 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Incorporated Llp stated it has 305,895 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Inc has 0.11% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 5.35 million shares. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Inc has 0.1% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 8,917 shares. Cap Fund has invested 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). First Advisors Lp holds 0.07% or 546,333 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 9,436 shares.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 11,878 shares to 65,467 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.