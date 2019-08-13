Night Owl Capital Management Holding in Costar Group (CSGP) Lowered by $3.99 Million; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Rose, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Upped Position by $459,160

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (HCA) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 3,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 31,564 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 28,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 787,196 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 50.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 8,419 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 16,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $631.17. About 86,559 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Centurylink Inv Mgmt Communications holds 0.61% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 11,401 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 170 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0.05% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Healthcor Management Limited Partnership holds 0.77% or 146,810 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Corporation stated it has 525 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 0.03% stake. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 1,717 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.04 million shares. Cannell Peter B Incorporated holds 0.42% or 82,933 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0.23% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0.33% or 686,973 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.09% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Advisory Networks Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The Korea-based Korea Invest Corp has invested 0.16% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare Names Jeff Cohen Senior Vice President, Government Relations; Vic Campbell to Retire After 47 Years of Service – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “AllianceBernstein, others back citywide program to grow Nashville’s talent pool – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR) by 5,465 shares to 204,824 shares, valued at $15.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,002 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 70.44 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,000 were accumulated by Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Lp. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2,537 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Comerica Bank & Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Strs Ohio has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0.04% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Southeast Asset Advsr holds 0.24% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 1,950 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp holds 0.06% or 16,197 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Apg Asset Nv owns 52,888 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 70,317 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Numerixs Investment Techs holds 1,596 shares. Asset Mgmt One stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).