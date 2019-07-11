Night Owl Capital Management Has Upped Ringcentral (RNG) Position; Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Holding Has Lifted by Greenwich Investment Management Inc

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 60,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 206,201 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 145,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.65. About 197,000 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 5.59% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 623,692 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8,563 shares to 8,419 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

