Night Owl Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $1.97 Million; Capital Management Has Upped Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) Stake

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) by 104.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 251,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 492,984 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, up from 241,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Hospitality Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 956,832 shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 11.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 94C; 13/04/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust Names John G. Murray as Managing Trustee; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST -AMENDED AGREEMENT INCLUDES THAT IN SOME CONDITIONS, MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS, BORROWINGS MAY BE INCREASED TO UP TO $2.3 BLN; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $528.6 MLN VS $488.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $528.6M, EST. $522.7M; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Rev $528.6M; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q EPS 49c; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $400 MLN TERM LOAN WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2023; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Net $80.2M

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 146,369 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.46 million, down from 154,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $12.61 during the last trading session, reaching $256.84. About 6.49M shares traded or 83.34% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,479 shares to 56,375 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 33,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,220 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold HPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 118.22 million shares or 1.17% less from 119.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

