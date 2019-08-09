Night Owl Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Ringcentral (RNG) as Stock Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Merriman Wealth Management Has Cut Holding

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 30,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 504,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.55M, down from 535,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50 million shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $139.79. About 778,868 shares traded or 0.85% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Us Bank & Trust De holds 197,660 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Oakworth Capital invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Columbus Circle Invsts holds 2.8% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 1.02 million shares. 90,777 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 21,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Lc reported 12,485 shares. Sei Invests Commerce reported 17,313 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co reported 136 shares. Prelude Mgmt reported 719 shares. Fil Limited holds 630,282 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Com has 0.36% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 108,473 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.01% or 1,911 shares.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 11,878 shares to 65,467 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $206,884 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Churchill Management Corporation has 0.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burns J W Inc holds 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 178,459 shares. Massachusetts-based Grimes Co has invested 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 12.59M shares. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allen New York holds 0.07% or 3,344 shares in its portfolio. Arga Lp reported 25,175 shares. Keystone Financial Planning Inc holds 32,841 shares. Findlay Park Llp accumulated 5.08 million shares. First Foundation Advsrs owns 1.23M shares or 8.6% of their US portfolio. Altimeter Cap Mgmt Lp holds 2.02% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 3.55 million shares or 2.61% of the stock. Mackay Shields Lc owns 2.90M shares. C M Bidwell Associate reported 348 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.