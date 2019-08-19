Night Owl Capital Management Has Increased Ringcentral (RNG) Holding; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose, Holder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Decreased Its Stake

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $138.04. About 131,505 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 32,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 32,319 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 65,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.67. About 221,095 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RingCentral Inc (RNG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Avaya (AVYA) Back ‘In-Play’ Amid Share Collapse – Sources – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/30: (LXU) (VRNS) (RNG) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RingCentral Signs Agreement with Fujitsu Across EMEA to Offer RingCentral’s Market-Leading Cloud Communications and Contact Centre Solutions for Digital Workplace Transformation – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 11,888 shares to 202,848 shares, valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Lyon Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.64% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 7,950 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 29,513 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Company holds 61,972 shares. 7,409 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui. Price T Rowe Md reported 23,529 shares. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 0.24% or 23.40 million shares. Congress Asset Management Ma stated it has 21,160 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 7,960 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 14,429 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 0.12% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Capital Invsts stated it has 2.56 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Axiom Invsts Ltd Company De stated it has 0.2% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 1,911 were reported by Raymond James Trust Na.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp Hldg Co (NYSE:MKL) by 2,206 shares to 31,716 shares, valued at $31.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp by 144,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc holds 0.03% or 290,075 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Freestone Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 63,698 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 3,341 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 525,456 shares. Dnb Asset As has 27,810 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 300 shares. Hrt Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Profund Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 6,139 shares in its portfolio. 13D Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 6.1% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 306,078 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.1% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 26,155 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd holds 5,469 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas reported 31,350 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.