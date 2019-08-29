Night Owl Capital Management Has Decreased Visa (V) Holding by $1.85 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Raised Its Stake

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 26,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 2.70M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.57 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $109.63. About 5.09M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 08/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan said that trading revenue in the second quarter is likely to be about unchanged, calling it “flat year on year.”; 22/03/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Sees Long Timeline, Big Goals for Health Venture; 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 11,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 202,848 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68M, down from 214,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $181.04. About 1.80M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 40,311 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $193.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 1.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Gsci Commodity I (GSG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.65 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.