Night Owl Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $1.97 Million as Market Value Rose; Apple Com (AAPL) Shares Rose While First Western Capital Management Company Cut Holding by $921,690

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 146,369 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.46 million, down from 154,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25M shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 63,814 are held by Strategic Advsr Limited Co. Blackhill Capital reported 70,457 shares. 71,073 were accumulated by Lau Associates Limited Liability Corp. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 40,842 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd owns 511,688 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry Company holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 51,554 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability owns 4,460 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Com holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 562,300 shares. Cwm Limited Com owns 79,336 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Sit Inv Associates stated it has 1.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 1,316 shares. Davis reported 13,559 shares stake. Nelson Roberts Invest Lc stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vision Capital Management holds 82,063 shares. State Street Corp owns 190.65 million shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. $6.66M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation.