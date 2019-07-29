Night Owl Capital Management Has Boosted Ringcentral (RNG) Position by $3.15 Million; Share Price Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Declined While Redmile Group Raised Position

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 17,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 132,890 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86 million, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $253.63. About 682,651 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $124.27. About 387,019 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment holds 0.92% or 822,981 shares. Washington National Bank & Trust holds 1.48% or 37,628 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited invested in 55,718 shares. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Services has 0.41% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 227,858 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 1.12% or 68,306 shares in its portfolio. Longview Ptnrs (Guernsey) Limited holds 4.45% or 3.41M shares in its portfolio. 17.86 million are held by Capital Research Global. 31,777 were accumulated by Newfocus Financial Grp Limited Liability Com. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 0.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hbk Invests LP reported 180,141 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. 151,139 are owned by Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Davenport And Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 25,362 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.77% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cetera Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,116 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 24,527 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $37.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 226,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Si Bone Inc.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 11,878 shares to 65,467 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

