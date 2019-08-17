Night Owl Capital Management Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Position as Market Value Rose; Saba Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by $14.38 Million

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.80 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 702,810 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 24.26 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – Ford Announces Additional $11.5 Billion in Cost Cuts (Video); 17/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ENCOURAGED BY CHINA ANNOUNCEMENT ON AUTO VENTURES; 03/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Out-Selling Ford in Stores Shows Scope of SUV Boom; 01/05/2018 – Ford and Chrysler US new vehicle sales hold strong in April; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Manafort’s former son-in-law cuts plea deal; 09/05/2018 – Ford scrambles to restart truck production after fire at supplier; 26/03/2018 – GMC unveils an off-road truck to take on Jeep and the Ford Raptor; 25/04/2018 – Ford Saying So Long to the Likes of the Fusion and the Fiesta; 12/05/2018 – Ford’s halting of F-series production was quick. The company will resume production on May 18th; 09/05/2018 – Trading News: Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 146,369 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.46 million, down from 154,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Ford To See Revenue Fall In Q2 2019? – Forbes” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FAANG Shares Mixed As Alphabet’s Earnings Beat Expectations, Amazon’s Fall Short – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “TransLoc CEO to step down as Ford moves to combine divisions – Triangle Business Journal” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why GM and Volkswagen Are Abandoning Hybrids and Ford and Toyota Are Not – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford -3% after light profit forecast – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C also bought $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR also bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Shelton Cap stated it has 1.47% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Capstone Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 198,872 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt holds 0.07% or 126,000 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Co accumulated 144,556 shares. Whittier Tru Co has 21,783 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 3,625 shares. Girard Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 33,783 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr accumulated 8,348 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ltd Lc accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Colony Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,291 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ar Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 13,574 are owned by Utd Asset Strategies Inc.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.47 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muni N Y Inter Dur (MNE) by 175,844 shares to 457,688 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dtf Tax (NYSE:DTF) by 189,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Qlt Mun (NQP).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $4.32 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.