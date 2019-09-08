Night Owl Capital Management Cut Mastercard (MA) Stake by $1.97 Million; Stock Price Rose; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Stone Ridge Asset Management Lifted Stake

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 8,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 46,225 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 37,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 3.99 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 146,369 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.46M, down from 154,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il has 1.29% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 154,442 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,372 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds has invested 1.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.09% or 30,855 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Company holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 272,392 shares. Tuttle Tactical invested in 22,694 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Pnc Services stated it has 0.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 1.97 million shares or 7.04% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 1.01 million shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 110,370 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt owns 1,288 shares. Bartlett & Company Ltd Liability Company holds 3.46% or 383,471 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97B for 36.06 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3,527 shares to 31,253 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 6,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,239 shares, and cut its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN).