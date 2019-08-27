Night Owl Capital Management Cut By $3.99 Million Its Costar Group (CSGP) Stake; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake By $5.12 Million

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased Costar Group (CSGP) stake by 50.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,563 shares as Costar Group (CSGP)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Night Owl Capital Management Llc holds 8,419 shares with $3.93 million value, down from 16,982 last quarter. Costar Group now has $22.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $7.95 during the last trading session, reaching $609.77. About 71,084 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 15.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 86,734 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Frontier Investment Mgmt Company holds 488,340 shares with $28.88 million value, down from 575,074 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $237.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 7.29M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 68.05 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Vanguard Grp holds 3.24 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bamco New York stated it has 2.45M shares or 4.84% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Lc invested 0.04% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Exane Derivatives holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Botty Invsts Limited Liability Company invested in 122 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 0.01% or 342 shares. Columbus Circle reported 87,744 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 121,500 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.1% or 47,720 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Martingale Asset Management Lp accumulated 1,551 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 8.15% above currents $57.33 stock price. Verizon had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0.31% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Putnam Investments Lc reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Coldstream Capital Mgmt invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Buckhead Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 12,864 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Lockheed Martin Inv Management Co owns 73,620 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. King Luther Mngmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, British Columbia Invest Mgmt has 0.65% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.35M shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Co owns 3,832 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 1.06% or 82,152 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 97,944 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Associated Banc accumulated 179,346 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd reported 147,639 shares. 488,340 are owned by Frontier Invest Management Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) stake by 85,910 shares to 811,002 valued at $36.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) stake by 15,132 shares and now owns 139,969 shares. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity (SCHE) was raised too.