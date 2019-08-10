Night Owl Capital Management Boosted Ringcentral (RNG) Position by $3.15 Million; Shares Rose; Advisor Partners Has Lowered Stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by $674,560

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 20,372 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 25,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.29M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $139.84. About 411,141 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) by 51,292 shares to 83,973 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “United Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE: UTX) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “10 Top US Defense Contractors – Investing News Network” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “OSTK, NBIX among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RingCentral Inc (RNG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RingCentral Continues To Exceed Expectations – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analysts boost RingCentral after upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RingCentral, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.