Night Owl Capital Management Boosted Its Ringcentral (RNG) Holding by $3.15 Million; Stock Rose; Progenics Pharma (PGNX) Holder Phocas Financial Cut Holding by $2.21 Million

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (PGNX) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 551,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Progenics Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 714,398 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 35.26% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 02/04/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 22/04/2018 – DJ Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGNX); 14/03/2018 – Progenics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $83.4M; 31/05/2018 – Progenics’ Artificial Intelligence Technology for Automated Analysis of PSMA Targeted Prostate Cancer Images to be Featured at the 2018 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.3% Position in Progenics; 19/03/2018 – PROGENICS STUDY OF AZEDRA ACHIEVED PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 09/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endoc; 11/05/2018 – Progenics: Plaintiffs and Par Agree That 30-Month Stay Imposed by FDA Should Be Terminated

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $141.98. About 1.37 million shares traded or 70.83% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (Prn) (SCHM) by 5,920 shares to 14,395 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 29,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

More notable recent Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Independent Readers Using Progenics' PSMA AI Demonstrated a Statistically Significant Improvement of Accuracy, Speed, and Reproducibility Over Readers Without PSMA AI – GlobeNewswire" on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Progenics Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Regarding Velan Capital – GlobeNewswire" published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Progenics Announces Updated Survival Data for AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) in Advanced Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma – GlobeNewswire" on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Progenics Pharmaceuticals and ROTOP Pharmaka GmbH Announce European Collaboration for Prostate Cancer Imaging Agent 1404 – GlobeNewswire" published on May 14, 2019

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 8,384 shares to 146,369 shares, valued at $34.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

