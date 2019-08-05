Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Since Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) and Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) are part of the Information & Delivery Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen Holdings plc 25 1.21 N/A -2.74 0.00 Morningstar Inc. 135 6.08 N/A 4.05 37.53

Table 1 demonstrates Nielsen Holdings plc and Morningstar Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen Holdings plc 0.00% -21.7% -4.6% Morningstar Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 12.5%

Volatility & Risk

Nielsen Holdings plc is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. In other hand, Morningstar Inc. has beta of 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nielsen Holdings plc. Its rival Morningstar Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Morningstar Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nielsen Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nielsen Holdings plc and Morningstar Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen Holdings plc 0 2 1 2.33 Morningstar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$25.67 is Nielsen Holdings plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 16.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Nielsen Holdings plc shares are held by institutional investors while 43.4% of Morningstar Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Nielsen Holdings plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 51.7% of Morningstar Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nielsen Holdings plc -2.69% 3.35% -6.84% -9.53% 0.56% -0.73% Morningstar Inc. -1.52% 4.82% 6.93% 27.89% 14.26% 38.36%

For the past year Nielsen Holdings plc had bearish trend while Morningstar Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Morningstar Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Nielsen Holdings plc.

Nielsen Holdings plc operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through two segments, Buy and Watch. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry. This segment provides data on retail measurement services, such as market share, and competitive sales volumes; insights into distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services for decision making in product development and marketing cycles. The Watch segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics primarily to the media and advertising industries for television, radio, print, online, and mobile viewing, and listening platforms. This segment offers television audience measurement services; audio audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services, such as digital media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies; and total audience measurement services, as well as advertising solutions. The company was formerly known as Nielsen N.V. and changed its name to Nielsen Holdings plc in August 2015. Nielsen Holdings plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers a line of data, software, research, and investment management offerings for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual investors. It offers Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various investment databases, including pricing and commodity data; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a Web-based investment planning system; Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment research platform; and Morningstar.com, a Website for individual investors. The company also provides institutional investment advisory services; Morningstar Enterprise Components, a set of tools and capabilities that builds customized Websites or enhances existing solutions; and Morningstar Managed Portfolios, a discretionary asset management service. In addition, it offers equity and manager research services; ratings and analysis for structured credits; Morningstar Indexes, a set of investment indexes; Morningstar investment profiles, a pre-made or custom-generated investment fact sheets for investor communications; and Morningstar Commodity Data, a market data and analytical product. Further, the company offers ByAllAccounts, which provides data aggregation technology for financial applications; Morningstar Enterprise Data Management, a customized data aggregation and performance reporting solution; market data and desktop, and investment software; print and online publications; and investment conferences services, as well as other investment software for financial advisors and institutions. It serves financial advisors, asset management firms, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual investors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.