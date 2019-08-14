Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) to pay $0.35 on Sep 5, 2019; Bares Capital Management Has Cut National Instruments Corp. (NATI) Position By $11.46 Million

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) is expected to pay $0.35 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:NLSN) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Nielsen Holdings PLC’s current price of $21.27 translates into 1.65% yield. Nielsen Holdings PLC’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 2.57 million shares traded. Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has risen 0.56% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NLSN News: 22/05/2018 – Nielsen says, however, “I generally have no reason to doubt any intelligence assessment.”; 11/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FYBER INTEGRATES NIELSEN MARKETING CLOUD, PLACEIQ, AND MOBILEWALLA DATA TO ENABLE PUBLISHERS TO SELL HIGH-DEMAND AUDIENCES AT PREMIUM PRICES; 16/05/2018 – Nielsen Holdings at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 11/04/2018 – Fyber Integrates Nielsen Marketing Cloud, PlaceIQ, and Mobilewalla Data to Enable Publishers to Sell High-Demand Audiences at P; 09/04/2018 – Nielsen Powers Rapidly Expanding Audience Based Buying Marketplace with API Platform; 16/04/2018 – UK’S CMA – CONSIDERING WHETHER NIELSEN- EBIQUITY DEAL WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION UNDER MERGER PROVISIONS OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002; 27/03/2018 – REG-Stolt-Nielsen Limited Appoints Jens F. Grüner-Hegge as Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – NIELSEN SAYS PACTS TO PREVENT GRAFT AT U.S.-MEXICO CUSTOMS; 26/04/2018 – Nielsen Holdings Sees FY EPS $1.50-EPS $1.56; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Shelley Moo: PHOTO: Capito Meets With DHS Secretary Nielsen

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased National Instruments Corp. (NATI) stake by 5.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 260,393 shares as National Instruments Corp. (NATI)’s stock declined 4.53%. The Bares Capital Management Inc holds 4.18M shares with $185.27M value, down from 4.44M last quarter. National Instruments Corp. now has $5.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 563,645 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Reports Record Revenue for a First Quarter of $312 Million; 22/05/2018 – New NI Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 22/05/2018 – Nl Introduces lnstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NIWeek; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVIEW 2018; 08/05/2018 – Nl Releases New Infrastructure for Deployed Systems Management; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVlEW 2018; 05/03/2018 National Instruments Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Co reported 868 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.17% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 135,798 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tobam holds 0.01% or 2,362 shares in its portfolio. Bbt Capital Management Ltd Llc, Texas-based fund reported 6,395 shares. Geode Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 1.41 million shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 32,729 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 637 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Bogle Management LP De reported 0.7% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). 99,219 are held by Mutual Of America Management Lc. Needham Invest Lc holds 27,000 shares. Da Davidson And Company reported 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $88,565 activity. The insider LE DUY LOAN T bought $88,565.

Bares Capital Management Inc increased Square Inc stake by 21,626 shares to 563,217 valued at $42.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) stake by 9,700 shares and now owns 139,640 shares. Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nielsen Holdings has $28 highest and $23 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 20.69% above currents $21.27 stock price. Nielsen Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) rating on Thursday, March 28. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $23 target. The stock of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, March 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $26 target in Monday, March 4 report.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. The company has market cap of $7.57 billion. It operates through Buy and Watch divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides media and marketing information, analytics, and maker and retailer expertise about what and where clients buy, read, watch, and listen.