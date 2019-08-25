Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) Reaches $20.02 Low on Aug, 25; Pathstone Family Office Has Lifted Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake

The stock of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) reached all time low today, Aug, 25 and still has $18.62 target or 7.00% below today’s $20.02 share price. This indicates more downside for the $7.12 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $18.62 PT is reached, the company will be worth $498.47 million less. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 2.61 million shares traded. Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has risen 0.56% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NLSN News: 19/04/2018 – Nielsen Increases Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Homeland Secur: Secretary Nielsen Enters Agreements With Mexican Officials To Strengthen U.S.-Mexico Relationship; 14/03/2018 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2017; 26/04/2018 – Homeland Secur: Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen Announcement on Temporary Protected Status for Nepal; 22/05/2018 – Nielsen said, however, “I generally have no reason to doubt any intelligence assessment.”; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nielsen Holdings Plc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLSN); 14/05/2018 – Hong Kong Consumer Embraces Ecommerce Development; 09/04/2018 – Homeland Secur: Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen to Travel to New Mexico; 11/04/2018 – Fyber Integrates Nielsen Marketing Cloud, PlaceIQ, and Mobilewalla Data to Enable Publishers to Sell High-Demand Audiences at P; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 479.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pathstone Family Office Llc acquired 4,187 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 5,061 shares with $810,000 value, up from 874 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $71.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014

Nielsen Holdings plc operates as an information and measurement company. The company has market cap of $7.12 billion. It operates through two divisions, Buy and Watch. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides media and marketing information, analytics, and maker and retailer expertise about what and where clients buy, read, watch, and listen.

Among 3 analysts covering Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nielsen Holdings has $28 highest and $23 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 28.22% above currents $20.02 stock price. Nielsen Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWR) stake by 13,156 shares to 44 valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 306,887 shares and now owns 44,313 shares. Ishares Tr (IJR) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 4.47% above currents $164.8 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. JP Morgan maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $17700 target. Barclays Capital maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Monday, August 5. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $19000 target.