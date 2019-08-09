Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) Is At $22.12 Formed Wedge; Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES (CNHI) SI Decreased By 6.23%

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) formed wedge down with $20.79 target or 6.00% below today’s $22.12 share price. Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) has $7.81B valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 2.24M shares traded. Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has risen 0.56% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NLSN News: 12/04/2018 – Nielsen CGA Announces Launch Of Check-Level Data For Chain And Independent Bars And Restaurants In The U.S; 26/04/2018 – Nielsen Holdings 1Q Net $75M; 26/04/2018 – Nielsen Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen reportedly drafted a resignation letter after Trump railed against her in front of other officials; 14/03/2018 – REG-Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2017; 15/05/2018 – HOMELAND SECURITY SEC. KIRSTJEN NIELSEN APPEARS BEFORE SENATE; 27/03/2018 – Jan Chr. Engelhardtsen Appointed to the Board of Directors of Stolt-Nielsen Limited; 10/04/2018 – NUTRINO SAYS INVESTORS IN SERIES A ROUND INCLUDE PEREG VENTURES, NIELSEN VENTURES, GANDYR GROUP; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 16/05/2018 – Gracenote Launches New Data Solutions Empowering Video Streaming Services to Unify Content Search and Discovery

Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES (NYSE:CNHI) had a decrease of 6.23% in short interest. CNHI’s SI was 8.85 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.23% from 9.44M shares previously. With 1.94 million avg volume, 5 days are for Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES (NYSE:CNHI)’s short sellers to cover CNHI’s short positions. The SI to Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES’s float is 0.91%. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 898,792 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – TOBIN’S DEPARTURE WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 20/03/2018 – TOBIN RESIGNED MONDAY FROM EUROPE TRUCKMAKER CNH INDUSTRIAL; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q REV. $6.77B

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CNH Industrial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Behind the Wheel: Laying the ground for a bright future – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CNH Industrial Honors Sergio Marchionne Student Achievement Awards Winners for North America – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial to announce 2019 Second Quarter financial results on August 1 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.58 billion. It also offers specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other uses; engines, transmissions, and axles for its vehicles. It has a 11 P/E ratio. The Agricultural Equipment segment provides farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment.

Among 3 analysts covering Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nielsen Holdings has $28 highest and $23 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 16.05% above currents $22.12 stock price. Nielsen Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NLSN in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 28. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.