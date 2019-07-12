Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Information & Delivery Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nielsen Holdings plc has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 56.73% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of Nielsen Holdings plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.32% of all Information & Delivery Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nielsen Holdings plc and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen Holdings plc 0.00% -21.60% -4.60% Industry Average 16.52% 46.18% 14.90%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Nielsen Holdings plc and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen Holdings plc N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 427.44M 2.59B 35.95

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Nielsen Holdings plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen Holdings plc 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 2.00 3.33 1.00 2.57

With average price target of $25.67, Nielsen Holdings plc has a potential upside of 12.15%. As a group, Information & Delivery Services companies have a potential upside of 7.31%. Based on the data given earlier, Nielsen Holdings plc’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nielsen Holdings plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nielsen Holdings plc -1.2% -10.08% -8.52% -9.94% -21.92% 2.14% Industry Average 3.71% 4.07% 12.95% 12.59% 17.07% 19.29%

For the past year Nielsen Holdings plc’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nielsen Holdings plc are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Nielsen Holdings plc’s peers have 1.46 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nielsen Holdings plc’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nielsen Holdings plc.

Risk & Volatility

Nielsen Holdings plc has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Nielsen Holdings plc’s peers are 12.40% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Dividends

Nielsen Holdings plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Nielsen Holdings plc’s rivals beat Nielsen Holdings plc.

Nielsen Holdings plc operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through two segments, Buy and Watch. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry. This segment provides data on retail measurement services, such as market share, and competitive sales volumes; insights into distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services for decision making in product development and marketing cycles. The Watch segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics primarily to the media and advertising industries for television, radio, print, online, and mobile viewing, and listening platforms. This segment offers television audience measurement services; audio audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services, such as digital media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies; and total audience measurement services, as well as advertising solutions. The company was formerly known as Nielsen N.V. and changed its name to Nielsen Holdings plc in August 2015. Nielsen Holdings plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.