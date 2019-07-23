Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Money Center Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 59 3.75 N/A 4.23 14.27 Royal Bank of Canada 77 0.00 N/A 6.29 12.39

Demonstrates Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Royal Bank of Canada is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is currently more expensive than Royal Bank of Canada, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 1.4% Royal Bank of Canada 0.00% 17% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s current beta is 0.68 and it happens to be 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Royal Bank of Canada’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.08 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.9% and 52.3%. About 10.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Royal Bank of Canada’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.43% 1.72% 5.71% 14.37% 9.53% 23.63% Royal Bank of Canada -0.83% -0.71% 2.47% 7.35% -1.12% 13.76%

For the past year Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Royal Bank of Canada.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit, as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate and agricultural (AG) production loans; commercial real estate loans consisting of investment real estate, AG real estate, and construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary, as well as wealth management and services retirement plans. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; personal loans; on-line services, such as commercial, retail, and trust on-line banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, official bank checks, and the U.S. savings bonds. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36 branches located in 11 Wisconsin counties, including Brown, Door, Outagamie, Kewaunee, Marinette, Taylor, Clark, Marathon, Oneida, Price, and Vilas; and in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.