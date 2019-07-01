Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) are two firms in the Money Center Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 57 4.08 N/A 4.23 14.27 Credicorp Ltd. 232 0.00 N/A 15.32 14.13

Demonstrates Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and Credicorp Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Credicorp Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Credicorp Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and Credicorp Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 1.4% Credicorp Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Credicorp Ltd. has a 0.77 beta and it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and Credicorp Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Credicorp Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Credicorp Ltd.’s average target price is $240, while its potential upside is 3.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and Credicorp Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 36.9% and 75.7% respectively. 10.6% are Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 36.1% of Credicorp Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.43% 1.72% 5.71% 14.37% 9.53% 23.63% Credicorp Ltd. -4.46% -7.53% -9.89% -3.5% -4.31% -2.39%

For the past year Nicolet Bankshares Inc. had bullish trend while Credicorp Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Credicorp Ltd. beats Nicolet Bankshares Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit, as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate and agricultural (AG) production loans; commercial real estate loans consisting of investment real estate, AG real estate, and construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary, as well as wealth management and services retirement plans. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; personal loans; on-line services, such as commercial, retail, and trust on-line banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, official bank checks, and the U.S. savings bonds. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36 branches located in 11 Wisconsin counties, including Brown, Door, Outagamie, Kewaunee, Marinette, Taylor, Clark, Marathon, Oneida, Price, and Vilas; and in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pension funds. In addition, the company offers investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Further, it structures securitization processes for companies; and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.