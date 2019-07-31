Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NCBS) Touches $66.75 High on Jul, 31; Needham Investment Management Boosted Its Vicor (VICR) Stake

Needham Investment Management Llc increased Vicor Corp (VICR) stake by 29.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc acquired 24,948 shares as Vicor Corp (VICR)’s stock declined 12.63%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 110,675 shares with $3.43M value, up from 85,727 last quarter. Vicor Corp now has $1.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.73. About 58,934 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018

The stock of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) reached all time high today, Jul, 31 and still has $70.76 target or 6.00% above today’s $66.75 share price. This indicates more upside for the $622.58 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $70.76 PT is reached, the company will be worth $37.35 million more. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $66.75. About 4,697 shares traded. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) has risen 9.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical NCBS News: 16/03/2018 Capgemini Names Patrick Nicolet as Chief Technology Officer

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 33,632 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 6,896 shares. Amer Grp Incorporated has 13,049 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,255 were reported by Citigroup. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce owns 0.01% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 16,991 shares. Oberweis Asset Management invested in 212,670 shares. Apis Cap Advisors Lc holds 4.49% or 120,000 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). First Washington Corp owns 147,180 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 14,412 shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 0% or 210 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Ashford Capital Management Incorporated reported 586,758 shares. Ameriprise holds 128,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR).

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 6,350 shares to 61,500 valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) stake by 6,000 shares and now owns 3,000 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $622.58 million. The firm accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It has a 12.95 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit, as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate and agricultural production loans; commercial real estate loans consisting of investment real estate, AG real estate, and construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

Analysts await Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 5.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.09 per share. NCBS’s profit will be $10.73M for 14.51 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.44% negative EPS growth.